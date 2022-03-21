Guess How Many Bathrooms Are In Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s New House

You know how the old saying goes: First comes love, then comes a broken engagement, then (18 years later) comes a 20,000 square foot mansion in Bel-Air. At least that’s how it has gone for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who are reportedly in escrow on a mid-$50 million mansion in the ritzy Los Angeles neighborhood.

The house boasts multiple kitchens, a gym, and 10 bedrooms. With all that space, you would imagine that there are probably a couple bathrooms. Would you like to take a guess as to how many bathrooms there are in this home? Go on, guess.

I don’t know, maybe like, 7?

Don’t be stupid. You think all of those bedrooms don’t have a bathroom?

Okay, fine. 10?

So there are only as many bathrooms as there are bedrooms? What happens when Jennifer Garner comes to drop off the kids and wants to use the restroom before she drives back home? She’s not going to go into Bennifer’s room to tinkle, there must be boundaries.

I guess that’s a good point. I’m going to go with 13.

Spooky! Still wrong, though. Here’s a hint: Go higher.

This game isn’t fun. I’m going to say 25 and that’s my final answer.

Keep guessing.

No.

Why not?

This doesn’t have any impact on my life. Why would I care?

I don’t know, it’s kind of interesting that they have so many bathrooms.

How many is it?

17.

Gotcha!

Damn. Yeah, it’s 17.

You were right, that’s a lot of bathrooms.

A bowl for every butt.

Alright, I’m done.

Thank you for playing along, it means a lot.