Gray Icons

Gray IconsGive them a handShutterstockClaire Carusillomuted3 hours ago20. The New York TimesLisa-Blue/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images19. The noble weimaraner (my family is on our third)Shutterstock18. Morgan FreemanVALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images17. Elizabeth I, Queen of England’s lead-based concealer-laden skin lesionsShutterstock16. The enduring refinement of a simple tweed newsboy capShutterstock15. Reese Witherspoon in the beginning of PleasantvilleYouTube/ Klokline Cinema14. That aesthetic where a photo is all gray-scaled except for like, the red roses.Shutterstock13. The rocket that took that incorrigible teen and William Shatner to spaceJoe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images12. When you click the side button of your phone three times by mistake and it changes the screen to black and whiteClaire Carusillo11. Basically any screen star before the invention of colorized film, but I guess Humphrey Bogart, for example, if I had to choose one off the top of the domeKeystone-France/Gamma-Keystone/Getty Images10. Ken, Kim Richards’s boyfriend in season 2 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills9. Jamie Dornan in BelfastYoutube/Focus Features8. Jamie Dornan as Mr. GreyYoutube/Universal Pictures7. The platonic ideal of a “Roswell gray” space alienShutterstock6. Image I came across this morning that’s just a promotional still of Javier Bardem (gray) sniffing real-life Nicole Kidman (gray)Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images5. The Lincoln MemorialANDREY DENISYUK/Moment/Getty Images4. Every piece of media from the last few years about men in gray sweatpants3. MicrowaveShutterstock2. P!nk, and bear with me here, but only when she’s silverJon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty ImagesAnd now, the new number one gray icon, making her debut today:1. Khloé Kardashian’s hand on InstagramInstagram/Khloe Kardashian