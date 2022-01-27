Gray Icons

20. The New York Times

19. The noble weimaraner (my family is on our third)

18. Morgan Freeman

17. Elizabeth I, Queen of England’s lead-based concealer-laden skin lesions

16. The enduring refinement of a simple tweed newsboy cap

15. Reese Witherspoon in the beginning of Pleasantville

14. That aesthetic where a photo is all gray-scaled except for like, the red roses.

13. The rocket that took that incorrigible teen and William Shatner to space

12. When you click the side button of your phone three times by mistake and it changes the screen to black and white

11. Basically any screen star before the invention of colorized film, but I guess Humphrey Bogart, for example, if I had to choose one off the top of the dome

10. Ken, Kim Richards’s boyfriend in season 2 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

9. Jamie Dornan in Belfast

8. Jamie Dornan as Mr. Grey

7. The platonic ideal of a “Roswell gray” space alien

6. Image I came across this morning that’s just a promotional still of Javier Bardem (gray) sniffing real-life Nicole Kidman (gray)

5. The Lincoln Memorial

4. Every piece of media from the last few years about men in gray sweatpants

3. Microwave

2. P!nk, and bear with me here, but only when she’s silver

And now, the new number one gray icon, making her debut today:

1. Khloé Kardashian’s hand on Instagram

