‘GMA’ Takes Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Off-Air Amid Sexy Cheating Chaos

Looking forward to getting a jolt of semi-illicit sexuality this afternoon? Well, you’ll have to find it somewhere other than whatever GMA3 is. TMZ reports the Good Morning America-adjacent health and lifestyle program has taken its co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes off-air as the higher-ups sort out what they’re gonna do about these crazy kids and their sexy chemistry.

The world was rocked last week when the Daily Mail published 40,000 close-up photos of Robach and Holmes, who are both allegedly married to other people (though reportedly separated since August), snuggling and touching each others’ butts. Suddenly, these people we’ve never heard of were all we wanted to talk about. We then learned that we were late to the conversation; people who worked with Robach and Holmes had in fact been gossiping about them for quite some time, and failed to let us in on the gossip, even though they know how much we love gossip and need it to survive.

Now, they’ve been taken from us. According to TMZ, ABC News President Kim Godwin announced on a call Monday morning that the couple would be taken off-air, calling their affair an "internal and external distraction."

“I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy,” Godwin said, “I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization." She continued:

"This is something I'm not going to talk, we're not going to talk about on this call until there is more to be said. I'm asking that we stop the whispering in the hallways. You know, we can't operate with gossip, and speculation and rumors. We need to stay focused on the work."

Agree — it is very unlike any news organization to operate with gossip, speculation, and rumors. I’m scandalized at the mere thought. TMZ says people named Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez will replace Robach and Holmes today, but it isn’t clear what will happen for the rest of the week, or for the rest of our lives.

Too much chemistry is a crime now, I guess. Good luck to Hoda and Jenna!