Gisele Bündchen Missed Tom Brady’s Game, but Tweeted Sincere Message of “Go”

“Let’s go @TomBrady ! Let’s go Bucs ! ✨✨✨”

The words of a happy and supportive wife? Under different circumstances, perhaps. But we must face the world with clear eyes. We must accept reality for what it is. Alas, we have no other choice, as we are cursed with knowledge of the truth.

Gisele Bündchen does not want @TomBrady to “go” ✨✨✨.

(At least in the way implied.)

To recap, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were placed on Divorce Watch on September 1, after reports claimed the two were in an “epic fight” stemming from Brady’s decision to un-retire from the NFL. The degree of severity was upgraded to “water park” on September 7, after reports claimed Bündchen had taken the kids to a water park sans Brady. Reports also claimed, at the time, that Bündchen had absconded with the children to a home in Miami, away from their family home in Tampa.

And now this. Gisele Bündchen missed Tom Brady’s first game of the season. Yes, this is the season he left his family for; the season that will no doubt worsen the chronic traumatic encephalopathy we can only assume is already “in the works,” so to speak. People magazine’s football spies reported last week that it seemed Bündchen might not attend, saying, in part: "It feels very different this year than last year. She was excited to be here, we saw her around.” And now we know, due to the game being, at this point, in the past, that she, in fact, did not attend. The spies were right.

Where was she? Well, somewhere with access to Twitter, it seems. Or at least somewhere with access to someone who had access to her Twitter and who was given the green light from a small team to post a carefully crafted message of support while Bündchen’s lawyers work out the details.

“Let’s go @TomBrady ! Let’s go Bucs ! ✨✨✨,” Bündchen tweeted; a forced smile breaking through her every pre-exclamation-point space; disdain dripping from her every emoji sparkle. But of course we hear her. And we do hope she gets her wish soon …