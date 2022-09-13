Gisele Bündchen Says Tom Brady Needs to “Follow His Joy”

Gisele Bündchen has concerns. And don’t we all? The supermodel is currently being monitored closely under Divorce Watch surveillance, and the intel gathered therein has brought to light the fact that she is the subject of Elle's October Issue cover story; a cover story in which she speaks openly about the concerns she has regarding her (at the moment) husband Tom Brady, and the dangerous football lifestyle he just can’t quit.

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she said, and oh, we know. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Yes, we all need to follow our own joy. Some of our joy might lead us to un-retiring in order to spend another year incurring brain damage in Tampa, Florida, and other of our joy might lead us to allegedly taking the kids and moving to Miami. The main thing is that we follow it.

Bündchen also spoke about how she is so fucking tired of Tom Brady’s football career that it is insane (paraphrasing). “I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom],” she said. “I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”

She moved to Boston (derogatory). She was there for [Tom] (passive aggressive). And at this point in her life, she has done her part (I AGREE!). But it’s not all lightly veiled thoughts about her impending divorce. Bündchen also has a huge list of things that she has to do (and that she wants to do).

“I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do,” she said. “At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose.”

And that purpose is: not having to live in Florida. We look forward to her following her joy elsewhere in the future.