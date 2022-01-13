FYI, Julia Fox Doesn't Even Own a Kylie Lip Kit

Lovers Kanye West and Julia Fox have only known each other for 14 days, but they have already done more pap strolls, interviews, podcast episodes, and magazine photoshoots than we could ever hope to keep up with. What’s the latest? Well, several things:

They went to the club with other celebrities

West and Fox’s most recent public outing occurred last night at Delilah in West Hollywood. Fox, 31, wore very low-cut leather pants, while West, 44, wore a hoodie and gloves. Joining them, for some reason, were Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, Antonio Brown, and Evan Ross. (No sign of Ashlee Simpson, unfortunately.) It looks like they had a lot of fun:

They kissed in front of the paparazzi afterwards

According to this TMZ video, Fox walked West to his car and gave him a chaste kiss before returning to the club. Aw.

Now West is under investigation for misdemeanor battery?

This morning, the LAPD confirmed that they are investigating West for misdemeanor battery after he allegedly punched a fan outside the members-only club Soho Warehouse sometime around 3 a.m. West has not commented on the incident.

And just so you know, Fox is not a Kardashian superfan

Fox released an episode of her podcast, Forbidden Fruits, where she addressed some of the speculation surrounding her budding relationship. She said West is a “fucking genius,” that it’s an honor to be in his presence, and that their relationship is not a PR stunt. “There's always people that think every single celebrity scandal is a setup,” she said. “I personally don't.”

She also claimed that despite following the Kardashians on Instagram and being a fan of their show, she’s not a weird stalker or anything. “I’m not like a die-hard, [standing] in line in the cold or, like, a store opening,” she explained. “I don’t even own one Lip Kit.”

Finally, she said that she and West are just living in the moment and don’t know where things are headed next. “There’s no labels, none of that,” she revealed. “It’s just people that make each other feel better. It’s really such a Gemini-Aquarius connection.”

Okay.