'Funny Girl' Team Trying to Smooth This All Out

I promise that we will stop writing about Funny Girl on this website as soon as they stop doing things worth writing about. It’s not my fault that they cannot stop digging the hole that they’re in. The latest update comes to us via the first joint statement from the Funny Girl producers and Beanie Feldstein’s rep. Nothing says “we need to clean this up fast” like a People exclusive.

Feldstein’s team and the Funny Girl producters are now trying to dissuade people from thinking that the actress’s announcement of her departure was a surprise to anyone.

"The producers of Funny Girl were not blindsided by Beanie's social post," both parties told People in their statement. "The producers decided to take the show in a different direction and end Beanie's contract on September 25th, 6 months earlier than anticipated.”

They went on, saying, "A month after that decision, Beanie decided it was best for her to leave on July 31st. The producers were aware of and in support of her decision. The producers and Beanie worked on this together professionally, respectfully and graciously."

To me, this statement reads like someone reeking of piss with a wet spot on their crotch being like, “I didn’t pee my pants.” You can say whatever you want, but the rest of us have already come to our own conclusions based on, well, everything else.

According to the Daily Beast, producers were “shocked in the moment” when Feldstein took to Instagram to announce her departure from the show. “There has been an ongoing conversation with Beanie and the team, and it hasn’t been fruitful and it hasn’t been kind,” one source said. That doesn’t sound like working together “professionally, respectfully, and graciously.”

I’m sure everyone at the August Wilson theater is just counting down the days until July 31, when Feldstein leaves the show. No amount of PR maneuvering can fix this situation, and at this point I won’t be surprised if Feldstein just “gets COVID” next week to put everyone out of their misery.