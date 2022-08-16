Florence Pugh Announces Quiet Separation From Zach Braff

The flowers have died, the air has chilled. Our favorite May-December romance has entered a new season: death. R.I.P. to Florence Pugh (26) and Zach Braff (47).

The actors dated for three years; years that endured many episodes of Florence Pugh taking to Instagram to clap back at those who disapproved of the age difference between her and her beloved Braff. But rumors of the separation began in May after Pugh went to Ibiza … without her beloved Braff. In a Harper’s Bazaar cover story published today, Pugh confirms what we long feared (about her beloved Braff).

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” Pugh told Harper’s Bazaar. “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together.”

“So we’ve done that,” she said. “I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

Well, there it is. Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have ended things, and you’re just going to have to find a way to deal with it. Maybe introduce meditation into your life, or begin a gratitude journal. I’m not trying to tell you this will be easy; I know it will be difficult. What I’m trying to tell you is that I know you can make it through. You got this, baby. Try to be happy that Florence Pugh and Zach Braff were ever together at all, okay? It’s a beautiful memory, and one I know you wouldn’t give away for the world. I love you. Get some rest.