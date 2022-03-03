Fellas, Try This "Swoon-Worthy" Prince William Line on Your Queen Tonight

What was the “rare personal comment” that Prince Wills made about his beloved bride Kate Middleton, which People called “swoon-worthy?”

If it’s rare, if it’s personal, and if it’s got people swooning, then it must be sort of sensuous.

Was it about her alabaster bum under those skirt suits, carved of marble stolen by looters and imported into the British Museum?

Or could it be about her perfect auburn hair, and the way it feels when it’s all wrapped around his fingers when they give each other a passionate British peck after weeks apart on royal duty?

Or maybe it’s about her unbridled joie de vivre, and that crazy smile she gets on her face when she goes freaking loco on the slide at the LEGO Foundation Playlab? You know the one.

No, it’s something else entirely, isn’t it? Something that only a dedicated lover might notice about his future queen consort.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"[Kate] has the coldest hands ever," Prince William said. "They say, 'Cold hands, warm heart.' "

Swoon!