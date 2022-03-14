Kourtney Kardashian Ate a Vegan Burger (And You Know What That Means)

Well, it seems congratulations are in order! Poosh webmaster, alleged work fan, and sex fast enthusiast Kourtney Kardashian was caught on Instagram eating a vegan burger this weekend. Oh, it is a joyful day. We are certainly blessed.

Commenting “vegan 😋” on an Instagram Story photo of the burger from restaurant Lucky’s Malibu, Kardashian shared her good news to her many fans, who instantly understood: she is pregnant. Page Six helped to spread the good news with the headline “Kourtney Kardashian enjoys vegan burger as fans speculate pregnancy,” and as you can imagine, we are living for it.

All of the telltale signs of pregnancy are there: the vegan burger, plus she wore a sweatshirt. And did I mention the mother of three also recently shared a photo of her butt, leaving one fan to speculate, “She is pregnant for sure! Hips are filling in ... I say baby girl on the way”? Ahhhhh! I’m not crying, it is merely dusty in my apartment from all of the congratulation confetti I am making by hand.

Gosh. We always knew Kourtney Kardashian’s day to “eat a vegan burger” (as they say) would come, and now that it’s here, I am overwhelmed with emotion. And can you imagine the luck of all of this happening around the time a new trailer for Hulu’s The Kardashians was released; one that features Kourtney and Travis Barker talking about how they want a baby? The blessings will not cease in falling upon us all. What will she and Travis Barker name their burger, I mean child, do you think? I hope “Blink 182,” but I would even be happy with “Drums”!