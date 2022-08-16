Ezra Miller: Sorry...

As of late, Ezra Miller has been most notable for their various run-ins with the law. There were two arrests in Hawaii, a restraining order from a family in North Dakota, felony burglary in Vermont, and a claim that the child of a young mother staying at Miller’s Vermont home put a bullet in her mouth. That doesn’t even include the video of the actor appearing to choke a woman in an Icelandic bar back in 2020. Miller’s behavior has been odd and erratic to say the least, and someone finally pinned them down long enough to convince them to go get help.

In a statement provided to Variety through a representative, Miller apologized to the public and announced they would be seeking help:

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

You have to wonder if the “productive stage” of their life includes releasing the mostly-finished Flash movie that DC Comics and Warner Discovery have rescheduled six times. As news of Miller’s behavior spread, questions began to arise about what would happen with the fate of the movie. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the studio was initially considering “three possible scenarios.” They would either (1) plan for Miller to “give an interview at some point explaining their erratic behavior over the past few years” and then do limited press for the film, (2) have Miller play a minimal role in the film’s promotion and recast them for future projects, or (3) scrap the film altogether. This statement more or less gives us an answer: we’re going with scenario one. Warner Discovery is going to charge ahead with the movie, try to rehab Miller’s image, and hope that the movie is good enough that people won’t care that much about all the allegations against its star.

Early buzz from test screenings seem to indicate that this plan might just work. According to Variety, the film has been “extraordinarily well received” by audiences so far; one Reddit user corroborated this claim, writing that the movie is “action packed” and that “Ezra is great as The Flash.” So there you have it.

The Flash is slated to come out next June, which gives Miller, DC, and Warner Discovery almost a full year to rehabilitate Miller’s image. What could be next? A personal essay about mental health in Harper’s Bazaar? An interview about the restorative power of therapy with Glennon Doyle? A “self-aware” SNL sketch about the allegations that Miller ran a cult? Donating their Flash salary to a domestic violence non-profit? We’re playing celebrity PR bingo, and “carefully worded statement they obviously did not write” is your free space, so go ahead and mark that off.