Ezra Miller's Vermont Farm Is Not the Refuge You May Be Picturing

On-screen superhero Ezra Miller, who has returned to the mainland from their terroristic occupation of the Hawaiian islands in the spring, is now facing some more trouble at home in Vermont. According to sources who spoke to Rolling Stone anonymously, Miller has been “hosting” a 25-year-old mother Miller met in Hilo, Hawaii, and her three young children at their 96 acre farm since mid-April. A bunch of free space for the little kids to roam, shepherded by a goat midwife doesn’t seem so bad, does it?

Well, don’t forget who we’re allegedly dealing with. Last week, in a story almost too dark to get into, Miller was issued a restraining order in Massachusetts for “[rubbing up] against a non-binary 12 year-old and [threatening] the youngster's mom with a gun after accusing her of cultural appropriation,” per a Daily Mail report. Last week, accusations against Miller also alleged that the actor had groomed an 18-year-old in South Dakota.

Rolling Stone’s sources, including the father of the Hawaiian children, are understandably concerned about the safety of the young children, as the actor allegedly has guns strewn about the property. Rolling Stone attained video footage taken of the property that “appears to show at least eight assault weapons, rifles, and handguns lying around the living room, with some weapons propped up next to a pile of stuffed animals.” They also learned of an alleged cannabis farm and distribution operation called Rebel Alliance Cannabis functioning on the property.

“One source, who, like the other, requested anonymity for fear of retribution, recalled an instance where one of the children — a one-year-old — allegedly picked up a loose bullet and put it in her mouth,” Rolling Stone reported.

The unnamed mother currently living at the farm told Rolling Stone that Miller was sheltering her from a “violent and abusive ex.” “[Ezra’s] home ranch has been a healing haven for us,” she told Rolling Stone. “They may have firearms for self-defense purposes and they are stored in a part of the house that the children never go in… My kids are able to relax more into their healing because of the safety and nurturing Ezra has been providing for them.”

The father involved has denied abuse, but Hawaiian court records gathered by Rolling Stone do show that the mother pursued a domestic abuse charge against him as well as a paternity case. A social worker has visited the property at least once since mid-May, Rolling Stone reported.

As of two days ago, Warner Bros. was hoping all of Miller’s bad press would settle so that they could release The Flash in theaters and move on with their DC multiverse. I don’t know if that’s gonna happen, Gustav.