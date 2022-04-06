Ezra Miller Causing Big Stink in the DC Multiverse

Sentient cloud of body odor Ezra Miller is finally facing consequences for their actions after a week of wreaking havoc in Hawaii. First, the actor was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after becoming agitated by people singing “Shallow” at a karaoke bar. A day later, a local couple filed a temporary restraining order against the Fantastic Beasts actor, who allegedly burst into their bedroom and told the man, “I will bury you and your slut wife,” before stealing his wallet and the woman’s passport.

Hmm, doesn’t sound great. This is a big problem for Warner Bros. and DC, the companies that make the DC Universe movies in which Miller plays The Flash. This is a time to rally around the actor and hopefully guide them to whatever kind of help they need. Just kidding, it’s a time for them to figure out how this will affect their profits.

Rolling Stone reports that an emergency meeting was held by studio executives last week to determine Miller’s future in the superhero flicks. According to their source, any future projects involving Miller will be put on pause. That would probably be fine, but the elephant in the room is the already-finished standalone Flash movie, which was already a sore spot for the studio. Aquaman, another standalone superhero movie from the studio, earned over a billion dollars worldwide, so the bar for The Flash’s success is high.

A source told Rolling Stone that Miller had “frequent meltdowns” during the filming and was “losing it.” The film, originally slated for release in November 2022, was pushed to June 2023 to account for the amount of visual effects that need to be completed.

So Warner Bros. has more than a year to figure out how they want to market a movie that centers on Miller. Can’t say I envy them. Luckily, this kind of thing has happened before. They can always find inspiration from whoever edited Armie Hammer out of the Death on the Nile trailer and hire whoever did the media training for the entire cast of West Side Story.