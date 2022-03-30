Rumor: Ezra Miller Calls Everyone 'Gustav'

Ezra Miller isn’t a person I’ve spent much time thinking about — until yesterday, that is. Now, the actor who plays The Flash in Justice League, exists in the forefront of my mind (right near my olfactory bulb), as a person who smells extremely bad.

Since Gawker broke the news of their foul odor, we have been inundated with tips confirming the story. They smell. But we also received a tip about how deodorant isn’t the only thing they are forgetting. Miller allegedly cannot remember anyone’s name.

One source told Gawker, “Ezra’s smell enters a space before they do and remains after they walk away. Also calls everyone Gustav instead of learning their name.” Thank you Gustav for the tip!