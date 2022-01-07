Everyone Who Benefitted From Kanye West and Julia Fox’s Second Date

Perhaps you’ve heard: Kanye West and actress Julia Fox are dating, or at least they have been on two dates. They were first spotted together at Carbone in Miami on January 1, and then again at Carbone in New York on January 4. “Everything with us has been so organic,” said Fox of this new relationship in an Interview feature about their second date published last night. “I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

Aw, good for them. And good for everybody else involved in this whirlwind love story, too. Here are all the parties who benefited from West and Fox’s second public outing together.

JULIA FOX

Before this week, Fox was known for her performance in the 2019 Safdie brothers movie Uncut Gems, and more recently, for calling her husband Peter Artemiev a “dead beat alcoholic drug addict dad” on Instagram. (The estranged couple shares a one-year-old son.) But now, photos of her and West have been published in Page Six, People, and Interview, and she is becoming famous to a much larger segment of the population.

JEREMY O. HARRIS

Just before Fox and West went to Carbone for the second time, they took in a performance of Harris’s Slave Play on Broadway. The playwright has been happily sharing details of the encounter on Twitter, and someone sent People exclusive photos of Fox and West hanging out with the cast on stage. That same mysterious source told the tabloid that the new couple really enjoyed spending time with Harris, specifically. Here are some quotes:

"[Kanye] loved the show. He's a fan of Jeremy, so he flew in to see the play and came with friends."

"Kanye was highly complimentary of the play after the show. He asked to stay and meet the cast and stayed as long as the theater could stay open. Jeremy was very excited.”

"[West and Harris] are super buddy-buddy. I'm sure there are collaborations [between them] on the horizon."

Cool!

MAJOR FOOD GROUP

It’s now clear that Carbone is the best restaurant in New York and Miami. Congratulations.

INTERVIEW EDITOR MEL OTTENBERG

Fox and West posed for a photoshoot for the magazine during their date, and Fox provided almost every detail of the night in an as-told-to piece that will be referenced by celebrity publicists for years to come. According to Ottenberg’s Instagram, Fox and West called him directly with the “tea” on their new love.

DIESEL, BALENCIAGA, YEEZY, and GAP

Fox wore various items from Kanye’s favorite brand Balenciaga to their date. She later revealed in the Interview feature that after their dinner at Carbone, West surprised her by leading her to a “hotel suite full of clothes” for her to try on and model. This morning, Diesel sent a press release saying the hotel suite clothes were sourced from their Spring/Summer 2022 collection: “Diesel was selected by Ye to be the focus of the fashionable fitting.” Meanwhile, “Fox is not only Ye’s newest muse, but the steamy starlet was the face of DIESEL’s FW20 campaign, bringing the exceptional date night full circle.” For his part, also this morning, Ye officially announced a collaboration between Balenciaga, Yeezy, and Gap that will launch this year.

KANYE WEST

See above. Also, I’m sure it’s nice for West to have someone to take photos with, given that his estranged wife Kim Kardashian has moved on and is currently taking photos with Pete Davidson in the Bahamas.

BLOGGERS

All of this definitely gave me something to do this morning.