Everyone at ‘SNL’ (Three People) Is Happy for (Somewhat Willing to Acknowledge) Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

How do our friends feel about our romantic relationships? We hope they feel good about them, but ultimately we do not care and only want to know if it’s going to flatter us or make us feel good otherwise. This becomes more difficult when “we” are Pete Davidson and our romantic involvement is with Kim Kardashian, one of the most famous women alive at present.

How do “our” “friends” (Pete Davidson’s coworkers at Saturday Night Live) feel about this?

Luckily we have People magazine to tell us, under the headline “SNL Cast Members React to Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's Romance: 'Damn, Pete!'”

"I mean, you've got to be happy for love, I guess,” Kenan Thompson told People during the American Museum of Natural History's 2021 Museum Gala last week. “If it's love! They look like they're having a good time.”

Uh-huh … we can only rate this reaction with a big:

Checkmark for definite happiness and comfortability with the question.

"I don't know what the nature of the friendship is,” said Bowen Yang, also during the American Museum of Natural History's 2021 Museum Gala last week. “But it seems like they're having a good time hanging out."

Oh hell yeah!

What did Chris Redd think at the American Museum of Natural History's 2021 Museum Gala last week, you’re wondering? Well, I can tell you right away. "Pete and Kim? Damn, Pete. Damn!" he said. "I hope they're happy. They're wearing matching outfits so I think they're on their way. [At least] that's what Instagram told me."

Fuck yes.

I love hearing what people have to say about the current goings-on.