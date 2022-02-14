Sydney Sweeney’s Perfect Bod Not the “Right Look” for TV

Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney is one of the hottest women alive (conventional blonde category, besting even the likes of me and Jojo Siwa). But according to British GQ, the 24-year-old Sweeney was once told she was too weird for Hollywood — she had always been somewhat of a tomboy, tooling about on dirt bikes and in the dojo, even though she grew up flamin’ hot sexy with a studied understanding of how Hollywood works, securing an agent and moving with her family from Spokane to L.A. by age 16.

“It’s no stretch of the imagination to think that if a different butterfly had flapped its wings, she would’ve become an X Games medalist,” GQ reports. Hot girls…medaling in the X Games? And now, she’s restoring an old Ford Bronco on her Syd’s Garage TikTok page. Who gave her permission?

Even while speaking to GQ on Zoom from her “Snow White chateau” in L.A., she’s “curled up on an ornate chair in a gray cotton tracksuit,” rather than a Hollywood ball gown and a pair of doll shoes.

But the glossy profile drops a revealing bombshell: Her hot, blonde look was too unconventional for television.

“A casting director told me once that I will never be on a TV show,” Sweeney says, adding that she apparently didn’t have the “right look”. A knowing smirk slips through. “Now, I'm on some of the biggest TV shows in the world.”

She never had that right look. Tits for radio, enormous baby blues better suited to poring over misspellings on internal memos while doing small-time secretarial work, perfect hair that should be shorn and covered in vintage windshield fluid, great gams swathed in BMX shinpads, that sort of thing.

She showed them. Full frontal, even!