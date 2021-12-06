Erika Jayne Is Hair Extensions Now

What do you think of when you think “Erika Jayne”? Maybe you think about how it’s XXPEN$IVE to be her. Maybe you think about how she divorced her attorney husband Tom Girardi very shortly before he was sued for embezzling settlement funds from plane crash victims, $25 million of which was funneled into an LLC under Erika’s name. Maybe you think: “OR WHAT.” Or maybe you think about how just the other day Tom’s house was broken into and he confronted the burglar and then had to go have eye surgery and then my son had to go over to help and then, my son, he rolled his car five times on the way home.

Yes, it’s possible that many thoughts flood your little pea brain when confronted with the name “Erika Jayne,” but soon there will only be one. Soon, when you hear the name “Erika Jayne” you will think only: hair extensions.

Hair extensions.

Hair extensions.

According to an announcement from People, Erika Jayne is getting into the hair extension business with a line called Pretty Mess Hair. "I have worn every type of hair extension on and off stage, and on TV for over a decade," she told People. "So I know what I love and works best for all situations.” Yes, the perfect hair extensions for every situation, for example: threatening Sutton. For example: talking about Tom’s various secret car crashes. For example: being mad at Garcelle for repeating something you said on-camera. For example: Bravo’s four-part reunion, which actually I think deserved all four parts even though I know some disagree.

Before you ask, yes, Pretty Mess Hair will offer both sewn-in and tape-in extensions for all of your hair extension needs. "I've definitely had quite an interesting year and being a part of a new business venture is both exciting and refreshing," Erika told People. "It gives me butterflies. This is a new chapter of my life and I'm grateful to be moving in a glamorous, wonderful new direction."

And we — with all of our Erika Jayne-related thoughts now replaced by our singular focus on hair extensions — are grateful to join her in her move toward this glamorous, wonderful new direction. I just hope it isn’t snowing on the way there. ;)