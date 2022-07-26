Erika Jayne Got Served and Not in a Fun, Dancey Way

As songstress and global CEO Erika Jayne Girardi once famously said (with a haunting nasality, every single Wednesday for the last eleven weeks), “I have nothing to hide, and nothing to lose, and that makes me dangerous.” She also once said that her strength doesn’t derive from her being “gangster,” it’s that she’s merely borne of agricultural people without textiles. But that’s not the point here, I’m just laughing remembering it. Now my tone is about to turn quite dire.

The reason we’re here today is because Girardi was served with a new $50 million racketeering lawsuit upon exiting a plane from Hawaii at LAX baggage claim, according to a video exclusively obtained by Page Six. I sense some collusion here. The famously sympathetic Daily Mail would never do a Bravo star this dirty — they have Lisa Vanderpump-adjacent parties to promote. Or maybe that’s exactly what they’d do. Anyway!

In the video, EJ Global is wearing one of her famous men’s XXXL tracksuits and a top knot when a process server in a smaller outfit approaches her.

“I just wanted to give you these documents. This is a summons and complaint to serve you,” the woman says in the video footage obtained by Page Six. The lawsuit is related to her ongoing legal trouble with her estranged husband Tom Girardi, who allegedly swindled widows and orphans out of millions of dollars from major class-action settlements (and, fun fact, once met John Wayne’s younger brother!).

Per Page Six:

“Tom and Erika routinely misappropriated client settlement money to project an image of wealth and to prop up a lifestyle made for reality TV,” the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit also alleges that Jayne’s EJ Global company “was created for the purpose of funneling money from Girardi Keese to benefit Erika.”

Additionally, Edelson PC claims in court docs that Jayne was aware of Girardi’s “scheme,” which allegedly embezzled settlement funds meant to help the victims of Lion Air Flight 610.

This is in direct contrast to statements made by Erika Jayne’s lawyer, who told Page Six in October that she was too stupid to commit a crime. Shortly after, Meghan McCain came to her defense, which likely confirmed the lawyer’s assertion.

Erika Jayne’s allies on this season of Beverly Hills have been duped into thinking that the worst of the hair extension impresario’s troubles are over, and they have applauded her for “letting down her hair” finally and engaging in freeing activities like telling Garcelle Beauvais’s fourteen-year-old Jax to fuck off immediately after inquiring about a potential threesome with his married older brother Oliver and his “baby mama.” Erika Jayne likely basked in some similar harmless relaxation on the trip to Hawaii immediately preceding this fight for her life at baggage claim, where she vacayed by the sea with fellow fishwives Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins. None of this would’ve happened if Diana had flown them on her PJ.

I’m not too worried. What was the moral of White Lotus again? That all white people will be fine once they get on the mainland? Even the bad-mannered actors? Either way, mahalo for the laughs, and talk soon, chica.