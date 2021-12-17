Eric Clapton Successfully Sues Widow for Attempting to Make $10

Eric Clapton, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s foremost anti-vaxxer and racist, has successfully sued a 55-year-old German woman for the crime of attempting to sell a bootleg copy of one of his CDs on eBay.

The defendant said she copied the concert recording from a CD her late husband purchased at a department store in 1987. She listed the disc for sale online at the price of €9.95, which is about $11.25. According to the New York Post, after eBay took its cut, it would have left her a profit of $9.30.

According to the defendant, she was unaware she was infringing copyright by listing this CD for sale online. Nevertheless, Clapton’s team won the suit, and she was forced to pay approximately €3,400 ($3,840) to cover the legal fees of both parties.

If she does it again, she’ll have to pay €250,000 or do six months in prison.

