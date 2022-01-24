Eric Clapton Still Talk-Talk-Talking With That Dry, Gaping Mouth

As you know, Eric Clapton is obsessed with getting the SARS-CoV-2 virus inserted directly into his gaping mouth and flared nostrils by any means necessary. Is it the taste he loves, the smell, or the feeling? He can’t tell, and he thinks it might just be the vibe in general. Regardless, he loves the virus in an almost sexual way; he can’t think about anything else, and sometimes his thoughts of SARS-CoV-2 interrupt his sleep. If he could achieve an erection he would, and I fear his obsession is only getting worse.

Clapton recently appeared on some YouTube channel called Real Music Observer to talk about how the vaccine that protects against COVID-19 is, like … a mind control device from the government? I don’t know. He said people who get vaccinated and wear masks are victims of “mass formation hypnosis,” which is a term being thrown around now in anti-vax spaces primarily because of a misinformation-spreading scientist named Dr. Robert Malone, who recently appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast. (His appearance sparked an open letter to Spotify from medical and scientific experts who called the misinformation spread using Rogan’s podcast "a sociological issue of devastating proportions.")

“Once I kind of started to look for it, I saw it everywhere,” Clapton said, about the effects of “mass formation hypnosis.” I bet. He says he even saw “little things on YouTube which were like subliminal advertising.” Gosh, imagine that. Anyway:

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images