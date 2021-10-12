He looks wonderful tonight.

Kelly Conaboy
≖▃≖
Eric Clapton Making This Face

Eric Clapton makes this face a lot:

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Matthew Baker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Christie Goodwin/Redferns/Getty Images
Neil Lupin/Redferns/Getty Images
Neil Lupin/Redferns/Getty Images
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Stefan M. Prager/Redferns/Getty Images
picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
Larry Marano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

This isn’t even all of them.