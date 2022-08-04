Emily Ratajkowski’s Alleged Cheater of a Husband “Begging” for a “Second Chance”

Last month, we learned the unfortunate news via Page Six that Emily Ratajkowski is planning to divorce her alleged cheater of a husband, the “independent film producer” Sebastian Bear-McClard. There is so far no evidence that Ratajkowski, 31, has actually filed for divorce, but she has seemingly confirmed the rumors that Bear-McClard, 41, cheated on her by “liking” tweets about it, such as this one:

Now, sources have come forward to both Page Six and Us Weekly claiming that Bear-McClard is hoping to stave off a permanent separation. “Sebastian is begging her to give him another chance,” a source close to Ratajkowski told Page Six. “That’s not going to happen because she did her own digging and discovered even more shit he did behind her back.”

Another source told Us Weekly that Bear-McClard is, indeed, “trying for a second chance” with his wife, but she believes he has been in contact with “several women” on social media over the last two years, so she’s over it. “Emily had seen some of his DMs and it became a pattern,” the source said.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard got married at Manhattan’s City Hall in 2018 after Bear-McClard proposed with a paper clip. They had a son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, last year.

One source who is definitely not Bear-McClard himself told Page Six that it’s really sad Bear-McClard won’t get to be famous with Ratajkowski anymore. “What they had is really special,” the source lamented. “All of their friends loved watching them in the papers and in the headlines. They were just beautiful, but of course, the most beautiful relationships have these ugly endings. I don’t know what the truth is about Sebastian’s behavior, and I’m not defending him, but I know they’re both reeling. It’s so sad.”

Sad, yes, but maybe not in the way this source thinks it is. Good luck to him, whoever he is.