Emily Ratajkowski Reportedly Divorcing Broke, Cheating Husband

Model and author Emily Ratajkowski is planning to divorce her husband of four years, the “independent film producer” Sebastian Bear-McClard, according to Page Six. The gossip outlet reports that Bear-McClard, 41, has allegedly been cheating and that basically everyone knows about it.

“Yeah, he cheated,” a source close to Ratajkowski, 31, claimed. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”

EmRata married this prince at Manhattan’s City Hall back in 2018 after dating him for just a few weeks. She later told the dreaded Jimmy Fallon that Bear-McClard first proposed with a paper clip. “He proposed to me at Minetta Tavern, and he didn’t have a ring so I was like, ‘Mmm, nah,’” she said. “And then he took the paper clip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring, which I actually thought was really romantic.”

Really! The next time Bear-McClard was in the news, he was dodging $160,000 in rent on his Bleecker Street loft by claiming he was a struggling artist. In 2019, the New York Post reported that Bear-McClard filed a “worthless application” to register his $4,200-a-month unit under the city’s Loft Law and stopped paying rent. Ratajkowski defended him in a series of since-deleted tweets, writing, “I’m proud he’s fighting the good fight against a real estate conglomerate that bought the building he lives in for 40 million and has continued to spread misinformation on its tenants in order to profit.”

Eventually, the building owner paid Bear-McClard and Ratajkowski an unknown sum to leave the apartment. They subsequently bought a $2 million house in LA, and Ratajkowski gave birth to the couple’s son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, in March 2021.

And now, I guess, the couple’s gorgeous life together has fallen apart. Page Six notes that Ratajkowski has yet to officially file for divorce, but she was recently photographed walking around Manhattan without her wedding ring (which is not a paper clip but a double-diamond door knocker that the couple purchased some time after their city hall wedding). We wish her the best.