Elizabeth Chambers Is Angling for a Comeback

Here’s the scenario: Two years ago your now ex-husband was accused of coercing women into sex and emotionally abusing them. You have spent the intervening years down in the Cayman Islands co-parenting with him, but now you feel ready to re-emerge into the public eye. Who do you turn to? Vanity Fair? People? TikTok? Well, if you are Elizabeth Chambers and your ex-husband is Armie Hammer, you decide to very carefully bare your soul in an E! News (?) cover story (?).

The story is headlined “Elizabeth Chambers Is Ready to Comment” and she certainly does do that. However, if you were expecting raw, unfiltered comments in a cover story from the same television network that gave us the Kardashians, well then you’re just dumb. Everything Chambers said has the visible fingerprints of a well-paid PR professional all over it.

“Our divorce is not finalized,” the TV host said of her relationship with Hammer. “But we are in a really great place. We talk all the time. We're committed fully and wholly to our children, and to being together as much as possible in a non-romantic way for our kids.” Chambers reiterated a lot that protecting her children was her main focus at the moment, but you have to imagine that image rehabilitation (for both her and Hammer) comes in at a close second.

“Armie has been focused on his healing. There's the oxygen mask theory: You can't really take care of someone until you are taken care of… He has been very busy securing his own mask,” Chambers said. “I'm here to support that process. It's going to make him the best father, the best person he can be. At the end of the day, that's the goal.”

If you are anything like me, you will read this interview and start to wonder what is in it for Chambers, given the entire thing is basically about Hammer and his “healing.” What is she getting out of this? Well, she has a comment for that too.

“We're ready to come back to L.A. We're ready to get back to our grind — but not the hamster wheel, a more thoughtful version of whatever existed before. There are so many exciting projects coming, a couple shows that are in development.”

There it is. Chambers is plotting her (and possibly Hammer’s) big return to polite society — no offense to the good people of the Cayman Islands. This incredibly manicured interview is just step one. Step two is probably a reality show — on E!, of course — about her return to Los Angeles and restarting her life. The only lingering question is: Will she bring her random boyfriend, a Lithuanian “wellness therapist” who lives in the Caymans, along with her?