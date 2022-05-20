Sheeranville Welcomes New Resident to Share Enjoyment of Crypt

It seems like congratulations are in order for Ed Sheeran’s crypt.

If you recall, for his 31st birthday, Ed Sheeran received his grandest wish: his very own little area for keeping corpses. Hidden beneath the chapel on his sprawling estate known as Sheeranville, the burial zone gained approval from East Suffolk Council in January, with construction beginning some time after. At that point, the population of Sheeranville (meaning, those able to enjoy its homes, pub, gym, chapel, crypt, and “wildlife pond” that is actually just a swimming pool) was three: Ed Sheeran, Ed Sheeran’s wife, and Ed Sheeran’s kid. Now, though, as Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift once sang, everything … has changed.

On Thursday night, Sheeran revealed on Instagram that he and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, had welcomed a second child. “Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl,” he wrote. “We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x.”

Ed Sheeran’s family growing to four means, of course, Sheeranville’s population has also grown to four. This marks a remarkable 33 percent increase in the amount of people who get to enjoy traveling into the Sheeranville chapel’s basement to marvel at the (five feet 10 inches by eight feet 10 inches) room that will, fingers crossed, one day hold human remains. It is an absolutely enormous day for Ed Sheeran’s crypt.

We’re so happy for the crypt, and hope it is resting comfortably. These are such joyful moments. Please, crypt, remember to cherish them.