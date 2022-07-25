Drake, Why Are You Flying to Hamilton So Much?

Over the last week, a Twitter account called Celebrity Jets has been blowing the whistle on how celebrities travel via private jet. It’s not exactly news that celebrities fly on what are known in their circles as PJs (cute), but what’s getting everyone riled up is how many private flights could have been car rides instead. Kylie Jenner taking a 17-minute plane ride for a drive that could have easily been 40 minutes? Insane.

None of this is particularly shocking. Rich people can and will do whatever they want, climate crisis be damned. But what I want to know is, why is Drake flying from Toronto to Hamilton so frequently? According to the Twitter account, Drake has taken the 18-minute flight to Hamilton a total of three times between June 17 and July 12.

For the uninitiated, Hamilton is a small city that is about 40 minutes to an hour away from Toronto by car. Hamilton is a place where a lot of people move when they want to buy a house for a more reasonable price than Toronto. Sometimes it’s where studios shoot movies that are meant to take place in gritty American cities because they can’t afford to actually shoot in America.

So what could Drake possibly be doing in Hamilton so often? What could this sick man be up to? Visiting his fun suburban aunt? Getting back to his Degrassi roots by acting in a big Hollywood movie? Or perhaps simply parking his jet somewhere with lower fees? Whatever it is, one thing’s for sure: it’s five tons of carbon dioxide well spent.