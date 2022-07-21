Drake Spotted With Gal Named Suede Boots I Mean Brooks

Drake, 35, loves forming innocent friendships with very young women, so perhaps it’s no surprise he was photographed on a date with a 21-year-old YouTuber in St. Tropez yesterday. Her name is Suede Boots, wait I mean Brooks. Suede Brooks. Here they are together:

According to Entertainment Tonight, this was not even their first date. The gossip outlet reports that the Toronto rapper and social media influencer have “hung out” before, because “they have a lot of friends in common.” Sure, whatever. A source told ET that Drake and Boots sorry Brooks spent the day on a yacht with some of their allegedly mutual friends. “They're having fun together,” the source said. “They are sweet, whispering in each other's ears and laughing.”

What does the tight-knit friend gang that apparently includes both Drake and a 21-year-old YouTuber think of their yacht date? “Their friends think they make a cute couple and have been rooting for them to hang out more,” the source revealed. Nice.

At this point you may be wondering who, exactly, this Boots err Brooks person is. Well, as I said, she’s a YouTuber, though she hasn’t posted a video on the platform in a year. Her previous offerings included videos like “HOW TO LOOK A 10 FOR THE FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL! ♡” and “What You Don't Know About Sex-Trafficking.”

She first got tabloid attention back in 2017, when she was 16, for clubbing with Scott Disick. Around that time, she did an interview with Lefair magazine (no idea) that gives some insight into her backstory. She said she is from Henderson, Nevada, and that her parents own a hair salon in Vegas. She started posting YouTube videos when she was in middle school because she was being “severely bullied” by her neighbor and her neighbor’s mom. “The mom made hate accounts on social media about me,” she explained. “My mom and she were best friends and the whole time we thought it was the kids bullying me. It was a jealousy thing.”

She has since risen above and gained over a million followers on both Instagram and TikTok. She did run into some controversy last May, however, when she reposted a video about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by the conservative influencer Christian Walker. She later deleted the post and apologized, explaining that she stands for “peace” and was “not educated” on the conflict before posting.

And now she’s possibly dating Drake. Go Boots!