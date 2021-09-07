Don’t Cha Think Nicole Sherzinger Has a Point in this Pussycat Dolls Lawsuit?

If you’ve ever seen two cats fight each other, you know it’s a nasty affair. Such is the case with Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Antin, two women who are not actually cats yet were instrumental in pushing girl group the Pussycat Dolls to international success.

Antin, who founded the Pussycat Dolls as a burlesque show in the ‘90s, is suing Scherzinger for allegedly refusing to participate in the PCD reunion tour. Antin claims that Scherzinger is demanding 75 percent of Pussycat Dolls Worldwide’s profits and shares after previously settling on 49 percent in 2019.

Scherzinger notoriously has no problem talking her shit — please watch this video in which she says she sang every single note on a Pussycat Dolls record — and had her lawyer clear things up. Scherzinger’s attorney said in a statement that Antin’s claims are “a desperate attempt to divert blame for her own failures by trying to impose obligations on Nicole that simply do not exist.”

But you don’t become frenemies with Andrew Lloyd Weber over several Cats-related situations without learning how to stand up for yourself. Scherzinger’s lawyer also stated that “Robin will fail in her efforts to trade on Nicole's hard-earned success to pull herself out of a deep financial hole she has created by her own poor business and professional decisions.”

The “deep financial hole” refers to the $600,000 investment from Live Nation that Scherzinger’s team claims Antin has spent and cannot pay back.

I am but a humble person with no stake in this, but my affinity for the song “Buttons” and her version of “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” makes me Team Nicole. If Antin’s claim is correct, Scherzinger is asking for “complete creative control” and “final decision-making authority” over the PCD reunion, which she probably deserves.

Name another Pussycat Doll. Can you? If you don’t want Nicole Scherzinger having control over what is essentially a Nicole Scherzinger show, that’s a you problem.