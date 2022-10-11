Everyone Is Having an Awesome Time on the 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' Set

There has probably never been a worse time to remake the 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are in the headlines once again, but this time because she is alleging that he physically assaulted both her and their children on a plane in 2016. But unfortunately for Amazon, Donald Glover, and Maya Erskine, their Mr. & Mrs. Smith show has been in the works since 2021, and they’ve been filming since this summer, so there’s no turning the ship around now.

I’m calling it now: The TV remake of Mr. & Mrs. Smith is cursed. The series was originally set to star and be executive produced by both Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, but the Fleabag creator dropped out last year due to “creative differences” with Glover. She must have seen the writing on the wall. It was then announced (by Glover in a bizarre interview he did with himself) that Erskine, best known for Pen15, would take over the Mrs. role. Now the Pitt-Jolie battle is only getting nastier — with sources “close to Pitt” running to tabloids to smear Jolie’s name seemingly every other day — and will no doubt cast a shadow over the show’s release.

Through some careful consultation with my third eye and the help of some recent paparazzi shots from the set, where everyone looks super excited to be working on the project, here is how I see the press tour for Mr. & Mrs. Smith going:

So, Donald and Maya, I assume you both studied the original movie before shooting?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have such an electric chemistry in that, how did it feel knowing you had to live up to that?

Now, this is sensitive, but do you care to weigh in on Jolie’s allegations against Pitt? Do you believe women? And if you do believe women, can you name five other women who you believe?

Okay, let’s do a fun one. Who was the prankster on set?

