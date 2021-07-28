Do Justin and Hailey Bieber Hate Each Other?

Young love is a messy road. The honeymoon phase feels like it will last forever, and the sensation of two hearts beating as one is not yet medically concerning.

But in the words of Maroon 5, “It’s not always rainbows and butterflies, it’s compromise that moves us along.” No relationship is just the good parts, and in fact, many relationships are composed of two people who disdain each other, but are staying together because it’s the easier option.

Take, for example, Justin and Hailey Bieber. The couple not only has the pressures of fame and matrimony keeping them together, the devout Christians must answer to God. Justin and Hailey are two of the most famous people in the world, but even that can’t keep them from the plight of almost every young Christian married couple that met as tweens: they hate each other.

The two former Hillsong devotees have been seen multiple times over the years getting into situations that might make someone think, “I don’t know if they like each other that much.” Is this true? Let’s dive in.

January 2015

The couple was making their way through Times Square surrounded by a throng of fans and paparazzi. To escape the mob, Justin crawled through a gate and started skateboarding away from the masses, including Hailey. Hailey, sadly, tried to follow after him and fell right on her face. If I were her therapist I might encourage her to view that moment as a metaphor, but that’s not my job.

August 2018

Three years after literally leaving Hailey in the dust, Justin derailed the couple’s Citibike ride through New York by breaking into tears. After docking his bike, Justin continued crying at a café. Hailey consoled him the entire time. When later asked what the deal was there, Justin said, “You got good days and you got bad days, it’s not real if it doesn’t have any bad days,” and then showed the paps a book he was reading called The Meaning of Marriage: Facing the Complexities of Commitment with the Wisdom of God.

January 2019

On what appeared to be yet another bad day, Justin closed a car door in Hailey’s face.

March 2021

Hailey told Elle that, although Justin and her have “little fights” sometimes, “it really doesn’t ever feel like work” because she loves him so much. To be fair, it’s a little unclear whether or not the former Drop the Mic cohost knows what “work” feels like.

July 2021

Justin was spotted in a Las Vegas casino seemingly berating Hailey. In a video of the incident, the couple and their entourage can be seen walking through the lobby of the Wynn, while Justin aggressively gestures and yells into Hailey’s ear. She keeps her eyes to the front for the most part, paying him no mind.

A fan who claims to have been there came to Bieber’s defense, saying that he was actually just “all adrenaline,” after having come off stage. Hailey would go on to corroborate this, posting a photo of her and Justin kissing to her Instagram story with “Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was. Had the best time surrounded by so much love… Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don’t feed into the negative bullshit peeps.”

Sorry to “feed into the negative bullshit,” but I don’t think anyone has ever truly been surrounded by love in Las Vegas.

So, do these two hate each other? And if so, how much? To put on my fan fiction hat for a moment, I do think they hate each other, but even worse, they don’t realize that’s what they’re feeling. They think it’s normal for a relationship to frequently blow up in public and that it’s actually so good that they’re so in touch with their emotions. A real worst-case scenario situation.

I hope these two lovebirds find peace, and that God forgives them when they eventually get divorced.