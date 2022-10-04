Divorce Watch: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Lawyer Up

I know we were all hoping Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen would work it out, but I’m afraid these two may be headed to court. The unretired quarterback and Brazilian supermodel have been on Divorce Watch since the beginning of last month, when Bündchen reportedly fled to Costa Rica after an “epic fight” with her husband over his decision to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for some extra brain-mushing before he dies. Since then, Bündchen has reportedly taken the kids to a water park (a sure sign of a brewing custody battle), refused to show up for Brady’s games, and allegedly moved into a rental in Miami.

Now, the clearest sign yet that these two are headed for an equitable division of their assets: Page Six reports that Brady and Bündchen have retained lawyers. “I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” a source told the gossip outlet. “I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

According to Page Six, the couple will have to divvy up their multi-million-dollar real estate portfolio which includes homes in Florida, New York, Montana, and Costa Rica. Brady also has a lot of money from incurring incalculable physical and mental damage over the course of his 23-year football career; Forbes estimates his net worth to be $250 million. Brady and Bündchen reportedly signed a prenup before their wedding in 2009, but Radar Online reports that Bündchen’s friends urged her to update it earlier this year when Brady signed a new deal with Fox Sports. Hopefully she said, “great idea!”

As we predicted, it looks like this marriage could be over before Brady gets another run at the Super Bowl. Best wishes to his next wife (football wearing a wig).