Divorce Watch Complete: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Are Divorced

Since Gawker placed Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen on Divorce Watch back in September, the pair has provided the public with several clues regarding their relationship’s demise. Bündchen took their kids to a water park, for example, and she has also been seeing an energy healer who saged her SUV. Brady, meanwhile, has been losing all of his football games he has no reason to still be playing and breaking an untold number of tablets on the sidelines. Things have obviously not been going well, and now they are over: Bündchen filed for divorce today in Florida, as expected.

A source told People, “The settlement is all worked out. They’ve been working on the terms this whole time,” adding that Brady and Bündchen agreed to joint custody of their children. According to TMZ, Bündchen filed a settlement document in court this morning that elaborates on the details of their property split, but it will remain sealed from the public for now.

Both Brady and Bündchen released statements confirming the divorce on their Instagram stories. Unlike other celebrity divorcees, however, the statements are not identical and make no mention of the two remaining friends. Brady used a lot of “we’s,” while Bundchen stuck to “I” statements. Devastating.

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” Bündchen wrote.

Read: Brady is now welcome to incur as much brain damage as he likes because Bündchen is OUT.

Of course, we wish the best for both of them as they navigate single life for the first time in more than 13 years. Something tells me Bündchen is going to have an easier time adjusting.

Divorce Watch complete; amen.