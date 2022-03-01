The Pete Davidson Hickey Alarm System Is Activated

I apologize for the noise. What you’re hearing is the Pete Davidson hickey alarm system we had installed in your surroundings at the outset of the Saturday Night Live star’s romance with Kim Kardashian. We weren’t sure that you’d ever need it, but we’ve found it’s always better to operate on the safe side with these kinds of things. It seems our decision has proved to be a good one. As you may have surmised, Pete Davidson has been spotted with a hickey.

Earlier this week, Pete Davidson fan Gabriela (@gabbgabbs5) posted an otherwise unassuming image to Twitter. “Pete Davidson said it was nice to meet me. No one talk to me,” she wrote.

What you may first notice is how they are each wearing a hat, but look closer. A jean jacket on Pete, yes, but look closer. Gabriela’s perfect skin that you are jealous of, but no, look at Pete. Pete’s imperfect skin that you can relate to more easily, but look below that. A-hah.

Let’s see a bit closer …

A bit closer …

A bit closer …

A bit closer …

A bit closer …

“Is that a hickey? 🧛” asked another Twitter user in the tweet’s replies. And yes, it certainly seems like it might be. A love bite. A sexy bruise. A perhaps embarrassing public sign of what has gone on behind closed doors. Pete Davidson has likely gotten physical with someone, yes, and current lore would lead you to believe that someone was Kim Kardashian. Was it? We may never know, unless you run into him next and ask him yourself. Seems like he was hanging around a place where you can buy a drink with a straw, if that helps.