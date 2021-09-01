Did Anyone Have a Good Time at the 'Cinderella' Premiere?

Not every girl can say that her first acting role was the titular role in the Amazon Original Movie Cinderella. But then again, not every girl is Camila Cabello. The singer and former Skechers spokeswoman joined her castmates, including Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, and James Corden, on the purple carpet at the film’s premiere, and despite being a part of what is sure to be the best movie of the year, no one seemed to be having a great time.

You might not believe me, because who wouldn’t have a fabulous time at the premiere of a movie where Cinderella is a small business owner, but the proof is in the pictures. Let’s take a look.

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images

First of all, why is everyone dressed like they’re going to Liberace’s funeral? So much black for a movie that looks like it was produced by Willy Wonka Studios. Have some fun, guys.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This guy is apparently a human man named Nicholas Galitzine, and not a Ken doll created for Barbie Vegas date night. His square jaw and symmetrical face make me believe that he’s playing Prince Charming. According to Wikipedia, he “became known” for his role in the film Handsome Devil. If the glass slipper fits…

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Speaking of which, oh look, they moved his arm positioning. In this photo Camila is explaining to him what a shoe is, and he is loving it.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mere moments before this photo was taken someone asked Idina what she thinks of the rumor that Anna Kendrick would be playing Elphaba in the Wicked movie. And who is that woman in the middle? That is writer/director/Jason Sudeikis ex-wife Kay Cannon, who brought this film to life and is just now realizing what she has wrought. Also, as a side note, there are no solo pictures of James Corden at this event — he just showed up for the group picture and then disappeared for the night. Probably the best move for everyone involved.

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

“My favorite Camila Cabello song? Well… she’s a very talented girl… I’d have to say… um… I love ‘Lose You To Love Me’... that’s Selena Gomez? Mmmm no I don’t think that’s right.”

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

When people say a picture is worth a thousand words, this is the picture they’re talking about.