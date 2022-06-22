Things May Have Gotten Worse for Real Housewife Diana Jenkins

Just one week after things got worse for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke due to alleged racism, things have also gotten worse for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana Jenkins, also due to alleged racism. It’s a shocking update and, frankly, we’re shocked.

Last week, Diana Jenkins — a newbie to the cast, and a rumored sex trafficker — got herself into a bit of trouble after responding to an Instagram post from user philly.diva, who shared an old photo of Jenkins next to a new photo of Jenkins, illustrating how her face has evolved over the years.

Jenkins, who grew up in Bosnia and Herzegovina, responded in a comment. “That picture was actually taken At UCLA law school talking about war crimes in my country and setting up human rights clinic that i financed Before war criminals were brought to justice,” she wrote. “I was probably 20 or 30 Pounds skinnier and having glam was last thing on my mind. Also looks like picture is manipulated. But shame on you!!!! You and your bullshit shopping!!!”

That’s not the part she got in trouble for. She and philly.diva had a bit of a back-and-forth, during which philly.diva told her to “keep that same energy with the rest of Instagram that thinks you have no storyline and should be fired,” adding in a now-deleted comment, “and not just with the Black content creators.” In response, Jenkins said, “It can’t feel good being a Black content creator.”

That is, of course, the part she got in trouble for. She has since apologized, writing on Instagram that she woke up to a call from fellow Housewives cast member Crystal Minkoff, demanding to know what she meant by the comment. “I assumed ‘Black content creator’ was a title referring to a page that would be focused on snarky content,” Jenkins wrote. “I copied the term because I thought that’s what it meant. I didn’t realize it was referencing to you as a Black woman and a content creator.” She continued:

“Please understand i am not from this country @philly.diva so deeply sorry. I’m devastated that this was taken to mean something racially insensitive. I understand now why it was taken that way and that was never my intention. I am truly sorry.”

Spurred by this drama to dig around for other instances of perceived racism, Radar Online (the No. 1 website referenced on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills by the Beverly Hills housewives) published details today from a 2020 lawsuit the website obtained, filed by the founder of WhatsApp, Jan Koum, against his neighbor, Diana Jenkins. The lawsuit is reportedly for trespassing, negligence, and violation of common-law right to privacy.

The story is confusing, but seems to be this: In September 2019, Diana Jenkins hired gardeners to do work on her Malibu property. After they finished the work on her property, she asked if Koum wanted the gardeners to clean up any possible mess they may have inadvertently made on his property, and he said yes, and allowed them into his yard. Once there, the gardeners — allegedly having been instructed by Jenkins — began cutting down his trees. Koum believes Jenkins carried out this plan to improve the ocean view of her property, which was at that point on the market for $125 million.

Now we’ve come to the allegedly racist part. Koum sent his security guard Kenneth Nelson, who is Black, out to the gardeners to ask them to stop. According to the suit, Jenkins approached Nelson and demanded to know who he was; she allegedly admitted to telling her gardeners to cut down the trees, but claimed it was her right to do so. “Jenkins immediately launched into a tirade, claiming that she had just paid $10,000 to have those hedges trimmed,” the complaint says. Jenkins then allegedly claimed to call the police on Nelson.

“Jenkins again rebuffed Agent Nelson,” the suit claims, “saying that she would not let them stop and insisting that if Agent Nelson, an African-American male, refused to comply with her demands, she was going to call the police on him because ‘you are in violation of the code.’”

Of what code? It is unclear to me.

Eventually the police did come, and according to court docs, Jenkins “became enraged and falsely asserted that she was being harassed for being a woman. She then sought to intimidate two of [Koum’s] employees by threatening to file bogus criminal charges against them, even though they had done nothing but ask Jenkins why she was cutting down trees on the Property without permission.”

According to Radar, Jenkins allegedly told police that she was “approached by four armed men who screamed at her and told her to stop cutting down the trees or they would call the police.”

Koum sued Jenkins for $70,000 in damages, and she settled a few months later.

So that’s what’s going on with Diana.

New ep tonight!