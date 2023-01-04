Literary Icon Deuxmoi Doesn't Care About Petty Celeb Gossip

This didn’t come from me, but recently I was on celeb gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi where I witnessed something SHOCKING:

Deuxmoi

How do we interpret this appalling screenshot? Well, it seems some loser fan asked the mysterious and omniscient queen of posting publicist DMs if she thought that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were engaged at one point last year. Deuxmoi responded with a hearty yes, poor idiot!

But that isn’t even the salacious part: Apparently, the Deuxmoi doesn’t give a single eff about celebrity gossip, the golden ichor that keeps the lights on over here.

“I probably shouldn’t admit this, but I can’t even begin to express how little I personally care about celeb gossip to ever put any effort into making any of this up,” is how “I”/she/they put it. Translation: This is just a job, freak!

All right. I guess day jobs are day jobs. I can sometimes feel that way about being the Royal Blogger at Gawker.com — do I give a shit about Prince Harry’s middling IQ? I would never publicly admit that I didn’t. Or that I do?

This is also to say that Deuxmoi remains one of the most vexing accounts on the internet: a celebrity gossip juggernaut who doesn’t actually care about celeb gossip and is surprised when people think she is making stuff up when in reality she makes her bread by posting unverified tip about how Presley Gerber is nice from literal psycho publicists.

Anyway, anon pls.