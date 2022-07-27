Despite It All, Brad Pitt Continues to Persevere

Everyone please quiet down, we finally have an answer to whether or not Brad Pitt is “living his best life under the circumstances.” I know you’ve been waiting for this so I won’t make you wait much longer…

The answer is…

YES!

“The circumstances,” if you are unaware, are that Pitt is suing Angelina Jolie concerning the selling of her portion of Miraval, the winery they bought together in 2008. In a People exclusive, one brave source goes on the record to say that even though Pitt is busy fighting tooth and nail with Jolie, he still has time for the little things in life.

“Brad has his movies, he has Miraval and he has these other [passions]," the source told the tabloid. "He loves architecture, he loves creativity. He's living his best life under the circumstances." I don’t know how he does it.

Interestingly, and I’m sure this is unrelated to why this source was talking to People, Jolie’s legal team just won a small battle in the ongoing war of their lawsuit. Pitt’s camp was adamant about not turning over subpoenaed documents to Jolie’s lawyers, but a judge in Los Angeles ruled last Friday that they would have to give them over anyway.

That’s all so negative and upsetting, aren’t you wondering if Pitt is having a good time promoting his upcoming film Bullet Train?

"Brad is having a great time promoting Bullet Train,” the source told People. Thank god. And not just that — he even “has dinner with his younger kids when they are all in L.A.” Number one dad alert!

The source could not shut up about how great Pitt’s life is, noting that he actually has a lot of friends and is really well liked. “He has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with," they told the tabloid. "He's dating, but is not in a serious relationship." Hear that ladies? If you’re looking for a guy who’s artsy, single, and litigious, hit up Brad. Maybe just don’t go into business with him, lest you find yourself on a “bullet train” straight to hell.