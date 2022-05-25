Depp-Heard Trial: The Most Depressing Spectacle of Our Time Chugs On

Johnny Depp’s $50-million defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard is sputtering to a close this week, but not before an appearance from one more celebrity witness. Last week, actress Ellen Barkin testified against the actor, claiming that when she briefly dated Depp in 1994, he was “controlling” and constantly using drugs. In one instance, she said he threw a wine bottle across a hotel room at her during a fight. But this week, Depp’s legal team called another of his former girlfriends, Kate Moss, as a rebuttal witness, after Heard mentioned her in testimony earlier in the trial.

In her testimony, Heard said she had heard of an incident involving Depp, Moss, and a flight of stairs. Today, Moss testified that she did fall down some stairs while she was dating Depp, but that he did not push her. Depp and Moss dated from 1994 to 1998, and she said the incident happened when they were on vacation in Jamaica.

“We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did,” she testified, via videoconference. “There had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back. I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

In response to a follow-up question from Depp’s attorney, Moss clarified further: “He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs.”

This is perhaps the only piece of information that is not soul-crushingly awful to have come out of this trial since it began in April. Closing arguments are scheduled to start on Friday, thank God.