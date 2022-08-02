In between pivoting to pop-punk and singing ballads to aliens, Demi Lovato has been doing a lot of soul searching with regard to gender. The “Skyscraper” singer announced today that she will now be using she/her pronouns, after using they/them for the last year. Lovato made this announcement on the Spout Podcast, an allegedly real podcast that has exactly two reviews on Apple despite having had a steady stream of A-list talent as guests, including Lizzo and Harry Styles, over the last two years. .

“I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced and my masculine and feminine energy so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said, women and men, I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman,” Lovato told host Tamara Dhia. “I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human. And that’s what they/them is about. For me, it’s just about, like, feeling human at your core.”

That being said, Lovato has been “feeling more feminine” recently, hence the return to she/her pronouns. “But I think what’s important is, like, nobody’s perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning, it’s just all about respect,” Lovato said.

It is all about respect, and I would like to respectfully say that I will miss Lovato’s they/them period. It gave us such hits as the aforementioned singing to aliens, selling Lovato-branded vibrators, and, of course, this perfect video:

Lovato’s Instagram bio still includes they/them pronouns, in addition to the she/her pronouns that were added earlier this year. But for right now, when you hear “Cool for the Summer” come on in the Uber, be respectful when you talk about how she bodied that.