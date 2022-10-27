Delilah Belle Hamlin Takes Perfectly Normal Pic With Her Dad

If there’s one thing we know about embattled Real Housewife of Beverly Hills Lisa Rinna, it’s that she loves her gorgeous daughters Delilah Doodoo and Mimsy Gray. So after her wretched performance on last night’s dramatic conclusion of the RHOBH reunion, she is probably so happy and relieved that Bravo stans are talking about something else. Namely, a recent photo Ms. Doodoo took with her dad, Harry Hamlin. Here it is:

Manny Carabel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The shot was taken over a month ago at the PRISCAVera show during New York Fashion Week, but it received little notice at the time. It’s now circulating on Instagram, however, and the response has been a wave of vomit emojis. Rude? I’m sure there’s a perfectly good explanation for why Harry, 70, and his daughter, 24, posed like they did. Maybe he didn’t recognize her? She has been going through a lot of changes lately. Or perhaps he just got confused. His wife, Lisa, was walking in the fashion show, and thus not by his side to take sexy pics.

Before you jump to any terrifying conclusions, please consider the fact that Doodie and her dad have taken plenty of normal photos together before. Here they are showing off their enviable figures at the 21st Annual “Dances With Films” Film Festival in 2018:

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And here they are glued together like the BFFs they are at 26th Annual Race To Erase MS fundraiser the following year:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In 2017, they even did a couple’s costume at the Casamigos Halloween party. Can you and your dad say that?

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the end of the day, you have to respect Harry Fucking Hamlin and his eldest daughter for having a great time with the cameras at every event they have been invited to and possible some they have not. Say cheese!

Manny Carabel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images