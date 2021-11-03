Delilah Belle Hamlin Says She Has Lyme Disease, Epstein-Barr Virus, Encephalitis and PANDAS, Oh My

On Tuesday evening, Delilah Belle Hamlin, progenitor of Canada-curious Bravo couple Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, posted a video on Instagram about her Xanax dependency and resulting overdose. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers have known for years that Delilah Belle has lived with panic disorder, anxiety, and addiction, but she gets into some horrifying specifics in her Instagram post without really elucidating what the hell is going on at all.

I’ve long held the opinion that children shouldn’t have jobs, and Delilah Belle was just 16 when her mother joined the Real Housewives franchise best known for creating famous supermodels out of teenagers. And not for nothing, it’s also the franchise best known for chronic illnesses and the resulting questions about them. Delilah Belle and her sister Amelia Grey often appear on the show alongside their mother, who has a bit of a tendency to mine her loved one’s mental illnesses and remarkable escapes from serial killers as plot for her reality show.

Here’s what we know about Delilah Belle’s latest hospitalization, which will, if I know anything about Rinna, be manipulated to make her seem like a good mother next season:

She didn’t realize the vaccine caused an autoimmune response in her body that flared up and triggered certain autoimmune diseases she didn’t know she had

She’s on steroids for PANDAS (Pediatric Autoimmune Psychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections)

She’s on antibiotics for SIBO (Small Intestine Bacterial Overgrowth)

Then they find out she has Epstein-Barr, so then she’s on an anti-viral

And then after meeting with all these specialists and all these blood tests, they want to run a test for tick-borne illness

So now she’s on another antibiotic for that

She’s on 50 million supplements a day

So for the panic attacks, they were so bad she had to find a psychiatrist and she found this guy and he overprescribed her with one medication that one of her friends takes 10 milligrams of and he gave her 20 milligrams three times a day

He also gave her three milligrams of Xanax a day so her body got dependent on Xanax

She accidentally overdosed on propranolol, a beta-blocker often prescribed for blood pressure and heart problems

The Xanax isn’t working

She did a photoshoot, which she couldn’t believe she got through, cut her trip short in London, and flew back to L.A. immediately

Then she found out she has encephalitis, which is inflammation of the brain, and she’s also on steroids for that and a bunch of supplements for that

She felt helpless and hopeless, and recently her family and her found a beautiful place in Arizona that would help her come down on the Xanax

She wasn’t a drug addict, but her body was dependent on drugs

Seems like there’s a lot going on here and I’m sure it’s all true. Feel better soon, Delilah Belle, and I’m sorry your mom is your manager.