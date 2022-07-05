Debra Messing: I Got Joe Biden Elected

On Tuesday, CNN reported that several prominent Democrats have grown frustrated with President Biden’s inability to do anything ever. It is a thoroughly reported article, detailing several examples of politicians, aides, and activists finding the president and his office incapable of acting with “the urgency the moment demands.”

But that is all so serious, is there anything funny about this? Thankfully, yes. The article opens with an anecdote about Debra Messing being “fed up” during a call with White House aides and “dozens of celebrity Democratic supporters and activists” who had all come together to discuss the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Ok, sure, sounds normal.

But then Messing lost her cool, and along with it, her modesty.

“Messing said she'd gotten Joe Biden elected and wanted to know why she was being asked to do anything at all, yelling that there didn't even seem a point to voting,” CNN reported.

See? I told you. What is comedy if not Debra Messing taking sole credit for the election of Joe Biden to the office of President of the United States?

To her credit, she did do a lot of quote tweeting and a little bit of stumping. Let’s take a look at a random assortment of her hard work:

She even tweeted en español! That is the kind of blood, sweat, and tears that turns a man into a president.

I would love to spend a day in Messing’s brain. There is so much unearned confidence, so much misplaced trust in establishment politics, I’m sure it’s fun in there.