Dean McDermott Wishes Tori Spelling a Happy International Women’s Day

Tori Spelling, former star of her late father’s television show Beverly Hills, 90210, has been loudly hinting that she plans to divorce her husband of 15 years, Dean McDermott, since last summer. She has posed for the paparazzi outside an attorney’s office with a legal pad that said “CUSTODY” on it. She dressed up like a “dead bride” for Halloween. And she did not include McDermott in the family’s Christmas card, which she posted to Instagram. But despite all these public signals of marital discord, Spelling has yet to officially file for divorce. And it looks like McDermott wants her back, because he wished her a happy International Women’s Day on Instagram yesterday.

The 55-year-old actor and father to Spelling’s five children posted a stunning carousel of photos featuring the couple’s two daughters, Hattie and Stella, as well as a couple glam shots of Spelling. “Happy International Women’s Day to these incredibly smart, creative, strong, fierce and funny Women,” he wrote. “I’m so blessed to have you in my life. I love you So Much!! #happyinternationalwomensday #luckyguy.”

But is he a lucky guy, in terms of his strained relationship with Spelling? So far, Spelling has not acknowledged McDermott’s heartfelt celebration of her womanhood. And according to Us Weekly, Spelling and McDermott are not in “a healthy place.” A source told the tabloid, “It’s gotten really bad and those close to them feel it won’t last much longer.”

But who knows what one IWD post could do? Perhaps McDermott is hoping that with a little flattery, Spelling will give up on the idea of divorcing all together. That way, he won’t have to get his “Tori’s” penis tattoo removed.