David Mamet Has Only Done One Good Thing in His Entire Life

David Mamet is the classic example of a guy who got really rich and became a conservative. Over the course of the 21st century, the playwright — once heralded for his critiques of capitalism in plays like American Buffalo and Glengarry Glen Ross — has gone so far to the right that he is now appearing on Fox News claiming that teachers are “inclined” to pedophilia. Awesome.

Appearing on Life, Liberty & Levin, Mamet (who is sounding more like Bane than ever) told host Mark Levin that kids are being “groomed, in a very real sense, by people who are, whether they know it or not, sexual predators.”

“This has always been the problem with education… Teachers are inclined, particularly men because men are predators, to pedophilia,” Mamet said. I smell a sequel to Oleanna in the works.

We have to stop paying attention to this man. Sure, he has a Pulitzer, but lots of Pulitzer winners make bad decisions later in life. In the last calendar year Tracy Letts acted in both Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Deep Water, a Pulitzer does not a sound mind make.

Instead of giving Mamet any more space in our brains, we should instead be giving more attention to the only good thing he’s ever done in his life: creating Zosia Mamet.

Unlike her father, Zosia is a bright light. Remember a little show called Girls? She was incredible as Shoshanna for all six seasons. Speaking of Pulitzers, she deserved one for her performance in the episode where all of our titular girls go to a beach house.

People tell me she’s great on The Flight Attendant. Apparently she’s going to be in a movie written, directed, and starring Katie Holmes, can’t wait to see what’s going on there. I bet she’ll shine! She always does.

No more David Mamet, only Zosia Mamet from here on out. It will make all of us feel better. That being said, if anyone wants to give me free tickets to the Broadway run of American Buffalo I will gladly accept. What can I say? I love Sam Rockwell.