Daniel Craig Says James Bond Role Is for White Boys ONLY

During the press tour for the 2015 James Bond film Spectre, Daniel Craig said that he would rather “slash his wrists” than reprise the role of Bond in another film. In the same interview, in response to the question of who, then, should take up the role after him, he said, “I don't give a fuck.” Oh, how things change.

As you likely know, Daniel Craig was in fact persuaded to continue to pretend to be a sexy suit man in exchange for large sums of money. His next Bond film, No Time to Die, comes out in October. Now, in a recent interview with Radio Times, Craig revealed that, contrary to his other statement, he actually do give a fuck who plays Bond next. Or, at least, who doesn’t.

“There should simply be better parts for women and actors of color,” Craig said. “Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?”

Yes, and why should a woman be given the job of “boss” at work, when there could be a better job made for her, like The Grand Ma’am? Of course, saying nonwhite people and women should not be allowed to play James Bond (who, in addition, should exclusively be straight) is a treasured tradition in the James Bond press cycle. In the last cycle, former Bond and now deceased man Roger Moore complained about it to the Daily Mail: “I have heard people talk about how there should be a lady Bond or a gay Bond,” he said. “But they wouldn’t be Bond for the simple reason that wasn’t what Ian Fleming wrote.”

This perceptive observation about how pretend things are actually real followed Moore facing backlash for responding to the idea of Idris Elba playing Bond with the comment, “A few years ago, I said that Cuba Gooding Jr. would make an excellent Bond, but it was a joke!” Ha-ha! Indeed, it seems that similar to the way Santa just is white, the wholly fictional and constantly shape-shifting character of James Bond is also just white, and a man, and he only has sex with women.

James Bond franchise producer Barbara Broccoli, lol, feels similarly; she told Variety in 2020 that Bond “can be of any color, but he is male.” Very progressive. She continued: “I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that.” And Broccoli knows a thing or two about interesting roles for women — she has overseen the casting of multiple Bond girls.

Yes, rather than giving a woman the starring role in a longstanding franchise propping up the bank accounts of both Barbara Broccoli, lol, and Daniel Craig, how about uh … somebody … makes, um, something else — I mean better — for them? Like how about somebody does, The Female Spy, and they make it a big hit? Or maybe Mama the Spy? Nonwhite people can be included in that franchise, too, since it won’t be based on a real fake guy. Everyone wins! Maybe we could do: The Non-James Bond (But Male) Spy Who Wasn’t White. And for the sequel, maybe: The Non-James Bond (But Male) Spy Who Wasn’t White … or Straight!

Argh, if only someone would get to the work of creating these better parts.