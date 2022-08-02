Dane Cook to Marry Gal He’s Been Dating Since She Was 18

Dane Cook, the 50-year-old comedian best known to me for having starred in a movie with Jessica Alba and a movie with Jessica Simpson in the span of one year in the mid-aughts, is engaged. To whom, you might ask? Well, her name is Kelsi Taylor, she’s 23, and Cook has been dating her since she turned 18. According to her Instagram bio, she’s also a licensed pilates instructor and nutritionist.

Cook revealed the engagement exclusively to People, telling the tabloid that he was “so ready to ask” Taylor to be his wife. “I was completely zen about it," he said. "The evening of the proposal was incredibly beautiful, the weather was perfect, sunset was spectacular, and I was just quite simply very happy."

He added, “I was asking my best friend, the woman who I've shared some of the greatest times of my life with, to marry me so we can start the next chapter of our lives together. I was also thinking of how absolutely stunning she looked.”

Taylor, meanwhile, told People that she was surprised by the big question. “The second he began to reach for his back pocket, my stomach flipped,” she said. “I couldn't have asked for the moment to have been more perfect.”

In case you were looking for more details about this romantic evening, here they are: Cook proposed during a trip to York Beach, Maine, which the couple previously visited when they were first dating, when Taylor was 18 and Cook was 45. The site is also meaningful to Cook because it’s where he released his mother’s ashes after she passed away.

Congratulations to the happy couple are currently rolling in from other stars on Instagram. Sarah Hyland commented “YESSSSSSSS!!!!!!!! I’m so happy for the two of you!! 😍😍😍” on Taylor’s Instagram post, while former SNL star Jay Pharoah commented “Happy for you brother ❤️🔥🔥” on Cook’s. We offer them a version of those two things, also.