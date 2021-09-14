Dan Levy: Gay Men Can Be Maps

Every year I try to not pay attention to what celebrities are wearing to the Met Gala. It’s a reminder to me that wealth and access are wasted on people with bad taste and no imagination. This year’s theme was America, and fittingly most people looked like shit — but only one person elevated dressing badly into an EVENT.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

I woke up this morning to a headline from Glamour Magazine (UK) that demanded of me of the following: “We need to take a moment for Dan Levy's Met Gala look, which makes a powerful statement about the LGBTQIA+ community.” I obliged, taking a long, hard moment to consider Levy’s Loewe and Cartier ensemble. His statement was clear: “gay men can be maps.”

According to an Instagram post from Levy himself, the image of the two men kissing across his powder-blue polo shirt paid tribute to activist and artist David Wojnarowicz, who I’m sure would have loved Schitt’s Creek, may he rest in peace. To mark the collaboration, Loewe donated an unclear amount of money to Visual AIDS, the sum of which I hope was larger than what Levy’s team spent on hand-constructing, embroidering, and beading this once-in-a-lifetime lewk.

Raising awareness is a noble cause for rich and famous people, second only to starring in television and film (the original activism). If Levy can’t make us aware of two men kissing — and the fact that it can happen anywhere (just got the map thing) — who can?