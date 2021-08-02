After being daropped by three music festivals and publicly dasparaged by other celebrities, da rapper DaBaby finally dapologized for all da homophobic darivel he has been daripping all over da place lately.

“Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes,” DaBaby’s Instagram post begins on dafiantly, before he dafeatedly throws in da towel: “I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made … God bless.”

Dapology is for daffensive remarks that DaBaby made at da Rolling Loud Festival in Miami last month. “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two, three weeks, put your cell phone light up,” he told da crowd. He added, “Fellas, if you ain’t suck a [N-word] dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up.” Later in his Instagram stories, da rapper continued: “My gay fans, they take care of themselves. They ain’t got no nasty gay [N-word], see what I’m saying? They ain’t no junkies on the street.”

Several stars, including Elton John and Madonna, voiced their disdapproval. Even Dua Lipa, who collaborated with DaBaby on da remix of her song “Levitating,” was dariven to disdavow da rapper on Instagram stories, where she posted, “I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with.”

DaBaby was originally dafensive of his right to say whatever da hell he wants, but looks like he is finally listening to his critics. Perhaps Matt Damon’s daughter explained to him that he was in da wrong.