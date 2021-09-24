Corey Stoll Defends Uncle Junior’s Right to Eat Pussy

Corey Stoll, the thinking person’s celebrity crush, is playing a young Uncle Junior in the upcoming film The Many Saints of Newark, an origin story of sorts for the Soprano and Moltisanti families. And the actor has some opinions about that one Sopranos episode where it’s revealed that Jun (Dominic Chianese) eats pussy.

Back in season one of the HBO classic, Junior goes down to Boca Raton to go on a sex (oral and otherwise) vacation with his girlfriend Bobbi Sanfillipo. In case you’ve forgotten, this plot revolves around Bobbi telling Junior that when he kisses her “down there,” he’s like “a great artist.” Junior tells her to never tell anyone, because, “they think if you suck pussy, you’ll suck anything.” Of course it gets back to Junior’s mafia buddies in New Jersey and they mock him endlessly. He breaks up with Bobbi at the end of the episode.

Corey Stoll does not stand for this. On the red carpet for the premiere of The Many Saints of Newark, Stoll was asked about the episode by Page Six.. “I think that episode is so funny, but I think the more I kind of lived in that character, it’s so sad because really that was the best thing about him, that he was a generous lover and that was what led to his greatest shame,” the House of Cards actor said.

Unfortunately Page Six did not ask Stoll whether or not he performs cunnilingus. I think we can all read between the lines here, though. If Stoll thinks “the best thing” about Junior Soprano was that he was a “generous lover,” I think it’s safe to say that he dives in head first. Love that for his wife, who is also a direct descendant of Empress Joséphine of France. She seems luckier than Bobbi.